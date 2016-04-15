* Abortion illegal, but law often ignored
* Unsafe abortions account for large numbers of maternal
deaths
* President has defied own party to put issue to referendum
By Umaru Fofana
FREETOWN, April 15 When she was 15, long before
she became gender adviser to Sierra Leone's president, Naasu
Fofanah was raped by her church pastor. With her mother's help,
she had an abortion, a decision she does not regret, even though
it involved breaking the law.
"That is the choice I want other girls and women to be able
to make," Fofanah said in an interview. She stopped working for
the president last year and now heads an organisation combating
sexual violence, angry that abortion is still illegal.
Since December, parliament, dominated by President Ernest
Bai Koroma's party, has twice passed the "Safe Abortion Bill"
which would scrap the current ban, both times with more than the
two-thirds majority needed to override a presidential veto.
Koroma has refused to sign it into law, however, saying it
runs counter to the right to life enshrined in the constitution
and should be put to a referendum.
His opponents say the move is aimed at currying favour with
powerful religious leaders, with some, including opposition
politicians, asserting he will seek to stay in power after a
constitutional two-term limit runs out next year. His spokesman
said the president had made clear he had no such plan.
Almost all of Africa has restrictive abortion laws, and in
much of West Africa it is outlawed, often under legislation
dating from European rule, although some states allow it in
certain circumstances, including if a mother's life is at risk.
Supporters of repealing Sierra Leone's colonial-era abortion
law say it is largely unenforced in practice. AdvocAid, a legal
organisation for women and girls, says it has handled just eight
cases related to the law in the past eight years.
Instead, the consequences of illegal abortion are primarily
health-related. While Fofanah said her mother was able to find a
doctor for her abortion, many women have the procedure done by
unqualified medics in private homes.
RIGHT TO LIFE
Sierra Leone has one of the world's highest maternal
mortality rates, with healthcare weakened by a lingering
two-year Ebola epidemic and the after-effects of a decade-long
civil war that ended in 2002.
Some 10 percent of maternal deaths resulted from unsafe
abortions, according to a 2013 report by the Ministry of Health
and Ipas, an organisation that seeks to expand women's access to
reproductive health services.
The new abortion bill aims to reduce this figure by
permitting access to an abortion during the first 12 weeks of
pregnancy or until week 24 in cases of rape, incest, or health
risk to the foetus or the mother.
It has received endorsements from both the African Union and
United Nations but has been denounced by religious leaders who
regard the life of the foetus as sacrosanct.
"The very title 'Safe Abortion Bill' is a contradiction in
terms," Edward Tamba Charles, the Catholic archbishop in
Freetown, said. "Whether it is done by a quack or by a
professional, there is nothing like safe abortion because
somebody's life is lost."
Fofanah said some opponents of the law readily cite the
right to life but keep silent on the maternal deaths that result
from the practice being driven underground. "I also resent the
hypocrisy in some of what these people are saying," she said.
POLITICS
An open letter in January from the Inter Religious Council
grouping the country's Muslim, Christian and traditional
religious leaders said the bill ran counter to the constitution.
Koroma agreed and his office sent a memorandum to parliament
in February arguing that an impending change to the current
civil-war-era constitution, also via a referendum, made it an
ideal time to run a referendum on the bill.
But no date has been set for either public vote and his
unusual decision to defy his own parliamentary majority prompted
speculation in local media that politics may be playing a role.
Religious leaders hold enormous sway in Sierra Leonean
society and many people look to them for guidance on political
matters and during elections.
"I think it's more about politics than any moral and
religious convictions," said Ibrahim Tommy, executive director
of the Centre for Accountability and Rule of Law - a
Freetown-based independent watchdog group. "It's really about
the next elections."
Opposition politicians say Koroma, who is due to step down
at the end of 2018 in line with a constitutional two-term limit,
is preparing to follow in the footsteps of other African leaders
and stay on longer.
Some of his supporters say he needs more time to carry out
work interrupted by the Ebola epidemic, but his spokesman
Abdulai Bayraytay denied he was seeking a third term.
"The president's decision not to sign the bill into law has
nothing to do with an extension of his mandate. He has made it
abundantly clear that he is not interested in an extension or a
third term of office," Bayraytay told Reuters.
Many women's rights activists in Sierra Leone say putting
the bill to a referendum may take months or never materialise.
However, Aisha Fofana Ibrahim, the president of gender-parity
organisation 50/50, says Sierra Leoneans would back the bill:
"Many people think religious leaders have a lot of influence
and many people think that they are speaking for the majority of
Sierra Leoneans. I think they are not."
(Additional reporting and writing by Makini Brice in Dakar;
Editing by Joe Bavier and Philippa Fletcher)