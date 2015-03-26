LONDON, March 26 Sierra Leone-focused mining
company African Minerals has appointed administrators,
it said on Thursday, having being battered by a rout in iron ore
prices and costs related to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa.
After failing to repay its lender and partner in the
Tonkolili iron ore project Shandong Iron and Steel Group,
African Minerals has appointed Neville Kahn and Ian
Wormleighton of Deloitte LLP as joint administrators of the
company and of its subsidiary African Minerals Engineering
Limited.
Other subsidiaries are not affected by today's announcement,
it added.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Susan Thomas)