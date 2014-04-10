* More than ten interested parties, but yet to sign deals
* Mining to start in 2017 but $6 bln spend goes beyond that
* Will mine 30 mln T/year of iron ore from 2017
* Has 14 exploration licenses, four mining licenses
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, April 10 China Kingho Energy Group, one
of China's largest privately owned energy groups, said it has
more than ten interested parties for its $6 billion-plus
investment in infrastructure, energy and iron ore mining in
Sierra Leone.
Commenting for the first time on reports that the group
could spend $6-10 billion to mine an estimated 30 million tonnes
a year of iron ore in the West African nation, China Kingho
explained it would not go it alone on the project.
"We haven't signed any official agreements yet but more than
ten companies are interested, including miners, steelmakers,
infrastructure companies and EPCs (engineering, procurement and
construction companies)," James Chang, director of external
affairs for the China Kingho chairman's office, told Reuters at
the West Africa Mining Investment Summit in London.
He added the companies were from China and abroad, and that
the investment spend, which started with exploration works in
2011, would take the project beyond 2017, when mining is
scheduled to start.
Kingho, which is carrying out infrastructure and mining
feasibility studies in Sierra Leone, signed a memorandum of
understanding with the country's mines ministry last May.
Under the agreement, the company plans to construct a 250-km
(155-mile) railway from the northern Tonkolili district to the
coastal town of Sulima, and to build a deepwater port in Sulima,
a smelting facility and an industrial park. It also intends to
upgrade roads.
The smelter would be powered by a 350-megawatt hydroelectric
station to be built on the Sewa River. There would also be one
thermoelectric power generation plant.
"In 2017 maybe we're in production on the mining side, but
not all the $6 billion would have been spent by then. That
figure includes building infrastructure. We have 14 iron ore
exploration licenses in Sierra Leone and four mining licenses,"
Chang said.
Sierra Leone emerged in 2002 from a devastating 11-year
civil war in which drug-crazed child soldiers of the RUF rebels
hacked limbs from their victims, making the conflict a byword
for brutality.
According to data from the International Monetary Fund, the
rapid expansion of the nascent iron ore mining industry fuelled
economic growth of 20 percent last year. Economic growth
excluding iron ore was 5.5 percent.
However, prices of iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI, the world's
second-largest traded commodity after oil, have fallen some 11
percent this year, putting potential growth from mining revenues
in Sierra Leone at risk.
In addition, economic growth is slowing in China, the
world's top iron ore consumer, as Beijing tries to steer the
country towards a less stellar but more sustainable,
consumption-driven growth model.
"The downturn in commodities has some impact on our domestic
and overseas business, but for Sierra Leone, although we've met
some difficulties, so far our strategy hasn't changed," Chang
said.
British miners African Minerals and London Mining
are the only ore exporters in Sierra Leone at present.
To put the China Kingho plan in perspective, London Mining
produced almost 3.4 million tonnes of iron ore in Sierra Leone
last year, while African Minerals exported 12.1 million tonnes.
Sierra Leone remains one of the world's poorest and least
developed countries, and there is widespread frustration that
despite the mining boom, more than half of the population of 6
million lives on less than $1.25 per day.
Chang said China Kingho employs several hundred people in
Sierra Leone, but that this figure would grow exponentially. He
added the company employs around 20 locals for every Chinese
person on the ground.
Sierra Leone's President Ernest Bai Koroma, who won power in
2007 and was re-elected last year, has gained praise for
improving the business environment, though corruption, poverty
and unemployment persist.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)