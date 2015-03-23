FREETOWN, March 23 Sierra Leone's army chief on
Monday ordered soldiers to remain in their barracks and warned
them to steer clear of a political crisis that has erupted
following the controversial dismissal of the West African
nation's vice-president.
President Ernest Bai Koroma sacked his deputy, Samuel
Sam-Sumana, last week, saying he had abandoned his duties by
requesting asylum at the U.S. Embassy in the capital Freetown.
The ruling All People's Congress had accused the
vice-president of creating his own political movement and kicked
him out of the party.
"Politics is not for a soldier," Major General Samuel Omar
Williams told more than 2,000 troops gathered at a military
barracks in Freetown.
Sam-Sumana's sacking has sparked political tensions in one
of the West African countries hardest-hit by the worst outbreak
of the Ebola virus on record.
The main opposition party, the Sierra Leone People's Party,
said on Sunday that it would embark on a nationwide campaign of
peaceful demonstrations, civil disobedience and strikes from
March 30 if Sam-Sumana is not reinstated.
The firing of the vice-president is expected to be
challenged in the courts. President Koroma has appointed Victor
Foh as his new deputy, but the opposition has said he is not
eligible to hold the position.
Sierra Leone has been plagued by political instability,
including a series of military coups and a 1991-2002 civil war,
for much of its history since gaining independence from Britain
in 1961.
Williams said that any military personnel found to be
intervening in the country's latest political crisis would be
punished.
"No soldier has got this right to discuss politics or
partake in it. Our focus should be on the fight against Ebola,
and let us leave politics for the politicians," he said.
The confinement of soldiers to barracks will not apply to
troops involved in efforts to battle the country's Ebola
epidemic or other specific military tasks, a statement from the
army said.
Williams said visits by civilian personnel to military
installations would also be restricted and political discussions
within barracks would be banned.
