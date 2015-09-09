By Umaru Fofana
FREETOWN, Sept 9 Sierra Leone's highest court
ruled on Wednesday that President Ernest Bai Koroma was within
his rights to sack the vice president in a judicial decision
likely to bolster the executive's political authority.
The decision to fire Samuel Sam-Sumana in March provoked
outrage because it appeared to violate the 1991 constitution.
Showing the tension the issue has provoked, armed police ringed
the court during the hearing.
Sierra Leone has been plagued by political instability,
including military coups and civil war that ended in 2002 and
the country has since 2014 been fighting an outbreak of the
Ebola virus that now appears to be in its final stages.
Koroma dismissed Sam-Sumana, claiming he had abandoned his
duties by requesting asylum at the U.S. Embassy. The ruling All
People's Congress had earlier expelled him from the party
because they said he had created his own political
movement.
Chief Justice Valesius Thomas affirmed that under normal
circumstances the president cannot sack the vice president. But
due to the expulsion parliament was unable to impeach him and so
Koroma had the authority to dismiss him, Thomas said.
A lawyer for the former vice-president, Sulaiman Banja
Tejan-Sie, said he was saddened by the ruling and might appeal
it to the court of the Economic Community of West African
States.
(Matthew Mpoke Bigg)