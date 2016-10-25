WASHINGTON Oct 25 The World Bank's commercial lending arm on Tuesday said it has committed $27 million in senior debt financing to a new Sierra Leone independent power plant project and has secured another $109 million in financing and investments from other development institutions.

The financing and investment package will support development, construction and operation of a 57-megawatt power plant fired by heavy fuel oil in an industrial zone about four kilometers outside of Freetown, Sierra Leone's capital, the International Finance Corp said in a statement.

The funding by the IFC aims to foster broad reforms to revitalize Sierra Leone's power sector with new investment and competition. The sector suffers from decades of underinvestment, hindering economic growth with high transmission losses and more than 85 percent of Sierra Leone's population lacking access to electricity, the IFC said.

The Sierra Leone plant is sponsored by British-based development lender CDC Group Plc and Abu Dhabi-based energy company TCQ Power Ltd, with management from African power producer Globeleq, the IFC said.

CDC will invest directly in the project, with other financing support coming from the African Development Bank, the FMO Dutch development lender and the Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund, IFC said. (Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Diane Craft)