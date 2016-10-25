WASHINGTON Oct 25 The World Bank's commercial
lending arm on Tuesday said it has committed $27 million in
senior debt financing to a new Sierra Leone independent power
plant project and has secured another $109 million in financing
and investments from other development institutions.
The financing and investment package will support
development, construction and operation of a 57-megawatt power
plant fired by heavy fuel oil in an industrial zone about four
kilometers outside of Freetown, Sierra Leone's capital, the
International Finance Corp said in a statement.
The funding by the IFC aims to foster broad reforms to
revitalize Sierra Leone's power sector with new investment and
competition. The sector suffers from decades of underinvestment,
hindering economic growth with high transmission losses and more
than 85 percent of Sierra Leone's population lacking access to
electricity, the IFC said.
The Sierra Leone plant is sponsored by British-based
development lender CDC Group Plc and Abu Dhabi-based energy
company TCQ Power Ltd, with management from African power
producer Globeleq, the IFC said.
CDC will invest directly in the project, with other
financing support coming from the African Development Bank, the
FMO Dutch development lender and the Emerging Africa
Infrastructure Fund, IFC said.
(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Diane Craft)