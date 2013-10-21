FREETOWN Oct 21 Sierra Leone police have
arrested a newspaper editor and another journalist for
publishing an article comparing President Ernest Bai Koroma to a
rat, officials said on Monday, stirring concern over press
freedom in the West African country.
Jonathan Leigh, who edits the Independent Observer
newspaper, was detained with another member of staff on Thursday
after he wrote the editorial alleging friction between Koroma
and his vice-president Sam Sumana.
The article said Koroma, a former insurance executive
elected in 2007, was behaving like a rat.
Ibrahim Koroma, head of Sierra Leone's Criminal
Investigations Department, said Leigh had breached the Public
Order Act of 1965 by committing seditious libel. Leigh has not
yet been officially charged.
"He is bringing the name of President Koroma and the whole
cabinet into disrepute," said Koroma of the investigation
department, who is not related to the president.
A spokesman for president Koroma said the leader had filed a
complaint "like any aggrieved citizen".
During Koroma's tenure, Sierra Leone has been tolerant of
negative press coverage and placed few restrictions on media.
The country, still recovering from a brutal 11-year civil
war that ended in 2002, was this year upgraded to 'free' from
'partly free' by global press watchdog Freedom House.
However, rights groups say recent events suggest a change in
attitude.
Koroma's Special Executive Assistant Sylvia Blyden stirred
criticism from press freedom bodies this year when she warned
media to "prepare for a massive and long overdue sanitization".
Blyden, publisher of a pro-government newspaper, said the
only option was for the government to invoke the Public Order
Act. The act has been branded outdated by press freedom and
human rights activists.
"The government prided itself saying it has a near-perfect
human rights record" said Kelvin Lewis, president of the Sierra
Leone association of journalists. "But that seems to be no
longer the case."
(Reporting by Tommy Trenchard; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)