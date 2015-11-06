(Removes "thousands of" from lead)
By Kieran Guilbert
DAKAR, Nov 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Schoolgirls in
Sierra Leone have been forced to undergo humiliating and
degrading public pregnancy tests since the government banned
pregnant girls from attending mainstream schools and taking
exams, Amnesty International said on Friday.
Girls have had their breasts and stomachs felt by teachers
and nurses in front of their peers and been forced to take urine
tests, which has discouraged many girls from going to school,
whether they are pregnant or not, according to the rights group.
A ban on pregnant girls attending school has informally
existed for a decade, but it was declared a government policy in
April, when schools re-opened in the wake of the Ebola outbreak.
"This humiliating and degrading treatment has led to girls
taking health risks to sit exams, such as strapping down their
stomachs and breasts," Amnesty International West Africa
researcher Sabrina Mahtani told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"Pregnant girls are being blamed and shamed... as Sierra
Leone moves forward from the devastating Ebola crisis, it is
vital that these girls are not left behind," Mahtani said.
Sexual violence and abusive relationships were rife in
Sierra Leone during the Ebola outbreak, and fuelled a spike in
teenage pregnancies, Amnesty said in its report "Shamed and
blamed: Pregnant girls' rights at risk in Sierra Leone".
The epidemic hindered access to services including abortion,
emergency contraception and post-rape counselling, while the
closure of schools for almost a year left many girls
particularly vulnerable to violence, the rights group said.
"It is not right. During Ebola, their parents did not have
money so many girls had to go to men," one girl told Amnesty.
ENCOURAGING PREGNANCIES?
Even before Ebola broke out in December 2013, Sierra Leone
had one of the highest teenage pregnancy rates in the world. One
in four girls between the ages of 15 and 19 had children or were
pregnant, a government health survey from 2013 found.
Preliminary estimates from the United Nations Population
Fund (UNFPA) put the number of teenage girls who became pregnant
in Sierra Leone at the height of the Ebola outbreak at more than
14,300.
After the ban was imposed earlier this year, The Ministry of
Education said allowing pregnant girls to go to school would
undermine their ability to concentrate and participate in class,
expose them to ridicule and encourage others to become pregnant.
The government announced in May an alternative "bridging"
education system allowing pregnant girls to go school, but at
different premises and times to their peers, which could lead to
further stigmatisation and marginalisation, Amnesty said.
Only six in 10 girls between the ages of 15 and 24 in Sierra
Leone are literate, compared with three-quarters of boys in that
age range, figures from the 2013 government health survey show.
"Education is a right and not something for governments to
arbitrarily take away as a punishment," Mahtani said.
"Pregnant girls are being denied key chances to move forward
with their lives, and to ensure early pregnancy does not become
the event that determines the rest of their lives."
Several organisations including UNICEF, the UK Department
for International Development and UNFPA are helping girls to
continue their education after giving birth, and give
counselling and access to maternal and neonatal health services.
Maternal death rates in Sierra Leone halved between 1990 and
2013, yet it still has one of the highest rates in the world -
more than one in 100 women dies in childbirth - according to the
World Health Organization (WHO).
(Reporting By Kieran Guilbert, editing by Tim Pearce. Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)