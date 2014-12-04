Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BERLIN Dec 4 German automotive cable and wiring systems supplier Leoni said on Thursday it had appointed finance chief Dieter Belle as its new chief executive effective from May 7, 2015 through to the end of 2019.
Incumbent CEO Klaus Probst will retire at the 2015 annual general meeting, Leoni said. The supervisory board has asked Probst to stand for election by shareholders at the 2017 annual general meeting.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer. Editing by Jane Merriman)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)