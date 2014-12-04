BERLIN Dec 4 German automotive cable and wiring systems supplier Leoni said on Thursday it had appointed finance chief Dieter Belle as its new chief executive effective from May 7, 2015 through to the end of 2019.

Incumbent CEO Klaus Probst will retire at the 2015 annual general meeting, Leoni said. The supervisory board has asked Probst to stand for election by shareholders at the 2017 annual general meeting.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer. Editing by Jane Merriman)