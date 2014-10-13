FRANKFURT Oct 13 German automotive cable and wiring systems supplier Leoni AG cut its full-year earnings outlook on Monday, citing cost overruns related to the launch of new products.

The group said it now expects earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of at least 180 million euros ($228 million), compared with a previous projection of more than 200 million euros.

"The principal reason for this weaker performance in terms of operating profit involves heavy, unplanned charges arising from new product start-ups in the Wiring Systems Division," Leoni said.

It also reported third-quarter sales of 1.013 billion euros and EBIT of about 35 million euros, citing preliminary results. ($1 = 0.7889 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by David Evans)