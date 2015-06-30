FRANKFURT, June 30 German automotive wiring specialist Leoni expects to deliver "significantly improved" earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the second quarter, Chief Executive Dieter Belle told Boersen-Zeitung.

The best results will come in the fourth quarter and the EBIT margin is expected to be around 6 percent, Belle told the paper.

Leoni remains on the lookout for acquisitions in the area of industry and healthcare, as well as communication and infrastructure, Belle said, adding that target companies have less than 100 million euros ($111.61 million) in revenue, Boersen-Zeitung said. ($1 = 0.8960 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by Louise Heavens)