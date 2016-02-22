BERLIN Feb 22 German automotive supplier Leoni expects operating profit to improve over the course of 2016, though is bracing for a "challenging" year, Chief Executive Dieter Belle said on Monday.

The company's plant in Romania may place a drag on earnings in coming years while "miscalculations" on projects in the wiring systems division are hurting profit, Belle said on a conference call.

"2016 will be a challenging year for the whole organisation," the CEO said, adding business should improve gradually from a low point in the first quarter.

Leoni earlier cut its 2016 sales forecast for a third time in five months on Monday, citing a more weaker outlook for the underlying economy and sending for their biggest one-day drop in five months. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)