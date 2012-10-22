* 2012 EBIT seen at 235 mln eur instead of 255-275 mln

* 2012 sales at 3.75 bln eur instead of 3.8-3.9 bln

* Posts preliminary Q3 sales of about 954 mln eur, EBIT about 52.5 mln (Adds CEO comments from newspaper)

FRANKFURT, Oct 22 German automotive cable and wiring supplier Leoni AG warned on Monday that a weak car market would push its 2012 revenue and profit targets below expectations.

"Based on the latest developments in particular in the automotive market, Leoni expects its business to weaken during the remaining three months of its current financial year," the company said in a statement.

Leoni, blaming lower revenue, said it expected profit before tax and interest in 2012 at around 235 million euros ($307 million) instead of a previously forecast 255 million to 275 million.

Its annual profit forecasts already included a one-off gain of about 25 million euros from the disposal of Leoni Studer Hard, a Swiss unit focused on sterilisation of medical products such as artificial hips.

Leoni's full-year turnover will be about 3.75 billion, lower than earlier guidance of 3.8 billion to 3.9 billion, the company said.

Leoni also posted preliminary third-quarter sales of about 954 million euros and EBIT around 52.5 million.

Full results will be published on Nov. 13.

Earlier on Monday, German daily Financial Times Deutschland reported Chief Executive Klaus Probst as saying that the company would not likely reach its margin target of 7 percent next year.

Instead he only saw business as being at least stable in 2013.

Shares in Leoni closed up 0.5 percent at 26.52 euros on Monday, outpacing a flat German mid-cap index. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; editing by David Cowell and Matthew Lewis)