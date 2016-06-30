UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, June 30 German automotive supplier Leoni plans to eliminate about 1,100 jobs this year at its on-board power supply unit, it said on Thursday.
Cost savings stemming from the reorganization will yield only a small improvement in the company's 2016 results while the restructuring will inflict one-off charges, Leoni said.
The reorganization will lead to a "sustained increase in profitability" from next year, it said, predicting an annual boost by about 30 million euros to earnings before interest and tax (EBIT).
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources