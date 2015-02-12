Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT Feb 12 German automotive cable and wiring systems supplier Leoni AG reported a 2 percent increase in operating profit in the fourth quarter, in line with analyst forecasts, citing strong demand from carmakers and industrial firms.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came to 49.8 million euros ($56.3 million), the company said as it published key figures ahead of schedule on Thursday, against the 50.6 million euro average of analyst estimates in a Reuters poll.
Leoni is due to publish full fourth-quarter results on March 17. ($1 = 0.8839 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order