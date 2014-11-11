Nov 11 Leoni Ag

* Revenues at record level of nearly eur 3.1 billion

* Ebit up to just eur 132.7 million due to exceptional charges

* Consolidated net income was up by about 21 percent to eur 77.5 million at the end of september 2014

* Company will generate further gains in both sales and especially earnings in 2015

* Continues to forecast sales of eur 5 billion and a 7 percent ebit margin for 2016