ZURICH, March 16 Hedge fund investor Rainer-Marc Frey has built a 7.5 percent stake in Swiss derivatives specialist Leonteq, the company said on Thursday.

"Rainer-Marc Frey has informed Leonteq that as of 15 March 2017 he indirectly holds over H21 Macro Limited 1,190,000 registered shares, representing 7.46 percent of the issued and outstanding shares in Leonteq AG," it said in a disclosure statement. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill)