July 24 Leonteq AG :
* Announces H1 2014 results
* Group net profit rose 25 percent to CHF 26.8 million in H1
* Says H1 2014 turnover of CHF 9.4 billion versus CHF 7.8
billion in H1 2013
* Says H1 2014 total operating income of CHF 88.3 million
versus CHF 81.9
million in H1 2013
* Says fully underwritten rights offering relating to 1,296,295
new registered
shares to be issued from existing authorized capital
* Expects net proceeds amount to about CHF 173.1 million -
intended mainly to
support growth strategy
* Says shareholders will be able to subscribe for 7 new shares
for every 36
existing shares held at CHF 140.25 per new share
