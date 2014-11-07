BRIEF-Lexicon Pharma files for offering of up to $10.1 mln by selling stockholders - SEC filing
* Files for secondary offering of up to $10.1 million by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2nD7v4q Further company coverage:
Nov 7 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan (245.00 million US dollar) in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on Nov 10
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xcqdvh ; bit.ly/1xcqkH8
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1225 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Files for secondary offering of up to $10.1 million by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2nD7v4q Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, March 20 South African airport customs officials have confiscated male sexual enhancement tablets worth 20.6 million rand ($1.63 million) en route to Swaziland from India, the revenue service said on Monday.
* CEO John C. Lechleiter's 2016 total compensation was $18.4 million versus $16.6 million in 2015