Nov 7 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan (245.00 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on Nov 10

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xcqdvh ; bit.ly/1xcqkH8

