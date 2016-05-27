BRIEF-Jennison Associates reports 6.9 pct passive stake in Dermira
* Jennison Associates Llc reports 6.9 percent passive stake in Dermira Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kXmswJ) Further company coverage:
May 27 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary Lepu Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to acquire Henan-based pharmaceutical company for 52.2 million yuan
* IntelliPharmaCeutics announces FDA acceptance for filing of NDA for Rexista (oxycodone hydrochloride extended release), an abuse deterrent opioid analgesic for the treatment of moderate to severe pain
