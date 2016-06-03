PARIS, June 3 China's Wolong Electric
, Japan's Nidec and other Asian firms are
seen as possible buyers of U.S. automation equipment maker
Emerson Electric's alternator unit Leroy Somer, two
sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
Other potential buyers could include sector peers such as
Brazil's WEG, U.S.-based Regal Beloit and
Chinese groups Shanghai Electric and Harbin Electric
, the sources said.
The sources said Emerson hopes to sell France-based Leroy
Somer to an Asian company as it expects Asian firms will be
willing to offer a higher price than investment funds or
European and US industry peers.
"Only if they're unable to find that sort of Chinese player
will they open up the auction to European strategic (partners)
or to private equity," one of the sources said.
The second source said that several private equity funds
have looked at Leroy Somer but none got access to the company's
data room.
In April, Emerson - which wants to focus on heating and air
conditioning - launched the sale of its Motors and Drives unit,
made up mainly of Leroy Somer and which could be valued at up to
$800 million.
Leroy Somer, which sells sophisticated alternators for the
industry and the military, is one of the unit's most important
assets.
The two sources also said that given Leroy Somer's exposure
to military activities, the French government may need to give
its green light before any deal can be completed.
Nobody was immediately available at Emerson for a comment.
(Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Geert De Clercq)