Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 7 Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Bei Jing
* Says plans to raise 4.5 billion yuan (730.31 million US dollar) via private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on Aug 8
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1r0mXi1; bit.ly/1zX0iJ3
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1618 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)