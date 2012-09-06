BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
MILAN, Sept 6 Italian publisher L'Espresso rose 9 pct in early trading after an Italian financial daily reported it is in talks with News Corp's Italian pay television channel Sky Italia for a potential partnership in digital television.
The 50/50 joint venture would focus on L'Espresso's "little-used" television company that already operates several digital television channels, said MF on Thursday, citing advertising sources. The partnership would give Sky Italia an opportunity to grab share in the free-to-air market.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.