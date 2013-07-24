MILAN, July 24 Italian publishing house L'Espresso said its outlook for the rest of the year is very uncertain after posting an 82 percent fall in first-half net profit, hit by lower advertising sales and print sales across the recession-hit sector.

The publisher of titles including influential daily La Repubblica posted net profit for the period of 3.7 million euros ($4.89 million), down from 21.2 million euros in the same period of 2012.

($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini)