MILAN, July 19 Italian publisher L'Espresso
said on Thursday a ruling to pay taxes on back-dated
capital gains worth 220 million euros ($270 million) had been
frozen pending a decision by an appeal court.
L'Espresso, controlled by prominent Italian businessman
Carlo De Benedetti, said in May it would appeal against the
ruling issued by a Rome tax commission.
The commission ruled it was legitimate to tax capital gains
worth 440 billion Italian liras -- corresponding to 220 million
euros -- it believed were undeclared at the time.
An analyst estimated the case could cost l'Espresso 350
million euros at worst, an amount comprising 121 million euros
of undeclared taxes, a similar amount as a fine, and the
remainder in interest.
($1 = 0.8156 euro)
