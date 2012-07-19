MILAN, July 19 Italian publisher L'Espresso said on Thursday a ruling to pay taxes on back-dated capital gains worth 220 million euros ($270 million) had been frozen pending a decision by an appeal court.

L'Espresso, controlled by prominent Italian businessman Carlo De Benedetti, said in May it would appeal against the ruling issued by a Rome tax commission.

The commission ruled it was legitimate to tax capital gains worth 440 billion Italian liras -- corresponding to 220 million euros -- it believed were undeclared at the time.

An analyst estimated the case could cost l'Espresso 350 million euros at worst, an amount comprising 121 million euros of undeclared taxes, a similar amount as a fine, and the remainder in interest. ($1 = 0.8156 euro) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Dan Lalor)