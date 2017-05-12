BRIEF-Esterline awarded contract by Airbus Helicopters
* Esterline awarded contract by airbus helicopters to supply avionics systems for German Armed Forces' CH-53GS/GE retrofit program
May 12 Botswana-listed Letshego Holdings Ltd , a pan-African financial services provider, appointed Christian van Schalkwyk to its board of directors as an independent, non-executive member.
Schalkwyk joins Letshego after 15 years at South African retail bank Capitec. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
* Philip Morris International Inc - plans to invest approximately USD 320 million in a new high-tech facility in Dresden, Germany, to produce Heets
* Eros International Plc - has announced two Indo-Turkish co-productions with Pana Film Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: