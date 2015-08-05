LONDON Aug 5 Oil and gas investment fund L1
Energy said on Wednesday it had appointed a former executive
from oilfield services firm Schlumberger as president of
its Mexican and South America business.
L1 Energy, part of Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman's
LetterOne Group, said Juan Manuel Delgado, formerly
Schlumberger's chairman and executive director in Mexico and
Central America, will be responsible for L1 Energy's business
development and future operations in Mexico and the broader
region.
L1 Energy expanded its operations following the acquisition
of German utility firm RWE's oil and gas business DEA
earlier this year. It said it intends to invest in Mexico's
expanding oil sector.
"We intend to invest for the long term in Mexico as the
country's energy industry enters an important new period," L1
Energy executive chairman John Browne, a former chief executive
officer at British oil and gas company BP, said.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso. Editing by Jane Merriman)