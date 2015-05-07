May 7 Mervyn Davies, Britain's former trade
minister, will be named deputy chairman of Russian tycoon
Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne Group on Friday, Sky News reported
on Thursday, citing a source.
Davies, a former chairman and chief executive of Standard
Chartered Plc, will be charged with establishing
"blue-chip corporate governance standards" at LetterOne, Sky
quoted a person close to the firm as saying, without identifying
them. (bit.ly/1Eln0Kq)
The appointment could not immediately be confirmed by
Reuters. The firm did not immediately respond to an email
seeking comment.
LetterOne is trying to sell its North Sea oil and gas
fields, bowing to British threats to revoke the assets' licences
unless the Russian tycoon relinquishes ownership.
Britain's stance has been driven by concerns about the
impact of any future potential sanctions on Russia or
LetterOne's owners might have on the operation of the North Sea.
Oil production there has fallen to the lowest level since fields
started pumping fossil fuels in the mid-1970s.
LetterOne took ownership of the fields earlier this year as
part of its purchase of DEA, RWE's oil and gas unit,
with oil and gas assets in Norway, Egypt, Libya, Germany,
Poland, Turkmenistan and Algeria.
LetterOne's assets under management stood at $29 billion as
of Dec. 31, 2013, according to the website of the privately
owned Luxembourg-based global investment vehicle.
