LONDON May 14 Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman's
LetterOne Group said on Thursday it has appointed former Swedish
prime minister Carl Bildt as a board adviser in the fund's
latest high-profile addition as it expands its oil and gas
business.
Bildt's appointment follows the naming last week of
ex-British trade minister Mervyn Davies as deputy chairman of
LetterOne's board of directors and, earlier, former BP Chief
Executive John Browne as executive chairman of L1 Energy.
"We are pleased to have assembled a team of world-class
advisers to contribute to our thinking and growth as an
international business," Fridman said in a statement.
Fridman, who made a fortune in Russia after the Soviet Union
collapsed in 1991, earlier this year acquired DEA, the oil and
gas unit of Germany's RWE, for 5.1 billion euros ($5.7
billion).
The deal, which gave LetterOne assets in Norway, Egypt,
Libya, Germany, Poland, Turkmenistan and Algeria met resistance
from the British government which threatened to revoke its
assets in the UK North Sea amid a standoff between the West and
Moscow over Russia's actions in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Vincent Baby)