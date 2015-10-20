BEIJING Oct 20 A unit of China's LeTV plans to acquire a 70 percent stake in private car hire app Yidao Yongche to become its controlling shareholder, LeTV said in a post on its official microblog on Tuesday.

The deal, whose value was not given, would mark LeTV's expansion in the vehicle market. LeTV has been working on an electric-vehicle project named super electric eco-system (SEE) since December, according to the post. (Reporting By Winni Zhou and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)