BRIEF-Zenith Energy entered into a strategic alliance with Waypoint Solutions
* Zenith energy ltd - entered into a strategic alliance with waypoint solutions, llc
March 7 Leucadia National Corp : * Jury in U.S. fraud trial against former jefferies trader jesse litvak reaches
verdict -- court official * Verdict to be read shortly in U.S. district court in New Haven, Connecticut
* State street appoints john lehner to head of investment manager services business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, March 14 Israel's government will receive about 4 billion shekels ($1.1 billion) after Intel's planned $15.3 billion purchase of self-driving car tech firm Mobileye, helping the government cut more taxes, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said on Tuesday.