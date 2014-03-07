BRIEF-Equus Total Return net assets per share $3.37
* Equus Total Return Inc - net assets as of December 31, 2016, of $42.7 million, an increase of approximately $1.2 million since September 30, 2016
March 7 Leucadia National Corp : * U.S. jury finds former jefferies trader jesse litvak guilty on all counts at
fraud trial -- court hearing
* Equus Total Return Inc - net assets as of December 31, 2016, of $42.7 million, an increase of approximately $1.2 million since September 30, 2016
March 14 Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc :
* Transmontaigne announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and the filing of its 2016 annual report on form 10-k