JERUSALEM Dec 13 Leumi, Israel's second-largest bank, was hit w ith a 4 million shekel ($1.1 million) fine by market regulators for failing to inform investors of a profit warning ahead of a large debt offering last year.

The Israel Securities Authority (ISA) said on Thursday the punishment was light because it believed Leumi and its unit, Leumi Finance, did not intend to mislead investors. Leumi said it would take steps to prevent any further violation of the rules.

Leumi and Leumi Finance, which underwrote the offering that raised 2 billion shekels in deferred capital notes in November 2011, will each pay a fine of 2 million shekels.

"The settlement sends an important message, confirming the Authority's position that banks are responsible for issues by its units and that securities cannot be issued without the investing public having the relevant information to make an investment decision," said Shmuel Hauser, chairman of the ISA.

Leumi issued a third-quarter 2011 profit warning a day after it completed the debt offering, most of which was bought by institutional investors.

($1 = 3.78 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)