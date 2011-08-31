* Q2 net profit 563 mln shekels, vs 580 mln forecast

* Financing income rises, credit loss expenses drop (Adds detail)

JERUSALEM Aug 31 Leumi , Israel's largest bank, reported an 18 percent fall in quarterly net profit, with the year-earlier period having been boosted by a one-time gain.

Leumi posted second-quarter net profit of 563 million shekels ($158 million), compared with a forecast for 580 million in a Reuters poll.

It made 689 million shekels in the 2010 period when it recorded a 182 million gain from the sale of its stake in Paz Oil .

Financing income before expenses for credit losses rose to 1.95 billion shekels from 1.64 billion, compared with a forecast for 1.99 billion. Its credit loss charge fell to 73 million shekels from 196 million, against a forecast for 211 million.

Leumi said its ratio of capital to risk-weighted assets stood at 13.96 percent on June 30. ($1 = 3.57 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Dan Lalor)