JERUSALEM Aug 24 Israel's largest bank Leumi said on Wednesday it had reached a settlement with the trustees of Lehman Brothers in a suit in which Leumi was seeking to recoup $100 million from the failed investment bank.

Following its collapse in 2008, Lehman owed Leumi $100 million and the Bank of Israel filed a U.S. lawsuit to recoup the funds.

Lehman countersued but the two sides have now reached a settlement and Leumi has received 210 million shekel ($58 million) from the sale of the Leumi-owned securities which Lehman had been holding.