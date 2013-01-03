(Releads, adds Leumi statement)
TEL AVIV Jan 3 Bank Leumi, Israel's
second-largest lender, has sold a 4.6 percent stake in Migdal
Insurance and Financial Holdings and agreed to sell a
further 2 percent as it faces new capital requirements next
year.
Leumi said it sold the 4.6 percent stake to institutional
investors at 5.72 shekels per share, representing a 2.2 percent
discount to the opening price of Migdal on Thursday, and it
agreed in principle with another buyer to sell another 2 percent
at the same price on Jan. 8.
A statement from the company did not give a reason for the
sale and no one could be reached immediately at Leumi.
Calcalist, an Israeli economic newspaper, said on its
website however that the funds from the sale of Migdal will help
Leumi meet its core capital requirements set by the Bank of
Israel.
Leumi needs to reach a core Tier I capital ratio of 9 pct by
the end of 2014. It was at 8.6 percent at the end of the third
quarter of 2012.
Leumi expects to post a net gain of 110 million shekels from
the 4.6 percent stake sale, and a further gain of 48 million
shekels from the sale of the additional 2 percent, after which
it would still hold 3.2 percent of Migdal.
Migdal shares were down 2.4 percent to 5.71 shekels in late
Tel Aviv trade.
Leumi's subsidiary Leumi Partners carried out the sale.
Migdal, Israel's largest insurer, has a market value of 6.15
billion shekels.
Late last year Israeli businessman Shlomo Eliahu bought a
69.1 percent stake in Migdal from Generali for 705
million euros.
($1 = 3.75 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer and
Hans-Juergen Peters)