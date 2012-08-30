(Adds details, background)

TEL AVIV Aug 30 Leumi, one of Israel's two largest banks, reported a 50 percent drop in quarterly profit that badly missed estimates, due to a jump in credit loss provisions and a fall in the value of its investment in mobile phone operator Partner Communications.

Leumi, Israel's largest bank in terms of assets, said on Thursday it earned 280 million shekels ($69 million) in the second quarter, down from 564 million in the year-earlier period and well below analysts' expectations of 435 million shekels.

Credit loss charges to protect against bad loans jumped to 333 million shekels from 73 million, more than projections of 306 million.

Shares of Partner, Israel's second largest mobile phone provider in which Leumi holds nearly 5, slid 45 percent in the second quarter on the heels of a shake-up in the telecoms sector that saw six new mobile operators spark a price war. In the same period, Leumi's shares sank nearly 20 percent.

Net interest income before credit loss expenses rose 8.3 percent to 1.924 billion shekels, while non-interest income fell 13.2 percent to 995 million.

Leumi's core capital to risk assets edged up to 8.38 percent from 8.07 percent at the end of 2011.

($1 = 4.03 shekels)