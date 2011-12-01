TEL AVIV Dec 1 Bank Leumi, Israel's largest bank by assets, has completed the purchase of Swiss private lender Banque Safdie SA for 143 million Swiss francs ($157.12 million), Leumi said on Thursday.

This is less than the 177 million francs Leumi had said in February it would pay when it first announced the deal.

Part of the amount was paid to the sellers and the remainder put in trust to guarantee adjustments to the consideration deriving from changes in the assets managed by Banque Safdie for 24 months from the date of completing the transaction.

Banque Safdie is a private bank located in Geneva, with operations in Zurich, Lugano, Luxembourg and a representative office in Israel. It manages customer assets of nearly 3 billion francs and had net profit in 2010 of 2.8 million francs.

Bank Leumi plans to integrate Banque Safdie into Leumi Switzerland at the beginning of 2012.

"The transaction reflects the international strategy formulated by the bank's board of directors and management, whereby Leumi will work to strengthen its activities in the international arena and will seek to follow its customers to the countries where they operate," Leumi said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9102 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)