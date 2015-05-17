May 17 Shares of fiberoptic network operator
Level 3 Communications Inc could rise 20 percent in the
next year as it is well positioned to benefit from an expected
tripling in broadband usage in coming years, according to the
Barron's financial newspaper.
The company's free cash flow is expected to jump 60 percent
next year to about $1.03 billion and its shares could climb to
$66 in a year and continue rising, the article in the May 18
edition of Barron's forecast.
"The balance sheet has gone from distressed to healthy and
rapidly improving," Vinson Walden of Thornburg Investment
Management told the newspaper.
Level 3 shares are up 12 percent so far this year after
closing at $55.48 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Dominic Evans)