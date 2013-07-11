July 11 Fiber optic network provider Level 3
Communications Inc said a 2003 network security
agreement signed by its unit Global Crossing did not include any
provision for unauthorized surveillance by U.S. government
agencies.
The Washington Post reported last week that the deal allowed
Team Telecom, a collection of U.S. government agencies, to
access data transferred through Global Crossing's fibre-optic
backbone that connects several countries. ()
Level 3 said on Thursday that the 2003 deal was superseded
by a new agreement that it had reached with Team Telecom in
2011, when it acquired Global Crossing.
"There is no provision in the terminated or existing network
security agreement that permits the U.S. government to compel
Level 3, or require Level 3 in any way, to cooperate in
unauthorized surveillance on U.S. or foreign soil," the company
said.
It said the agreement does require it to comply with "lawful
U.S. process," under applicable law.
The Washington Post report said the deal and others like it
allowed US government agencies to seek and gain secure access to
the massive amounts of data flowing through such networks.
Level 3 shares closed at $21.79 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Thursday.