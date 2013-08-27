LONDON Aug 27 The level of debt that private
equity firms are putting on large European buyouts has hit a
five-year high and is at its highest point since the peak of the
market in early 2008 before Lehman Brothers' collapse, according
to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Increasingly aggressive financings on large buyouts is
expected to continue until the end of the year as banks compete
aggressively for mandates and cash-rich investors are eager to
buy loans after low M&A activity this year.
The recent wobble in the high-yield bond market in June and
July due to fears of a slowdown in the US Federal Reserve Bank's
Quantative Easing programme has done little to cool the European
leveraged loan market.
Buyout loans for German publisher Springer Science+Business
Media and German ceramics company CeramTec both had total
leverage ratios of seven times and were caught in the volatility
as sentiment changed.
Springer's loan was placed after revisions to attract
investors but Ceramtec's loan was successfully
sold.
"Springer and CeramTec were both done with high levels of
leverage but the banks got rid of them. Unfortunately this is
sending the message that you can get away with high leverage.
This sets the scene for an interesting third and fourth
quarter," a syndicate head said.
Total leverage ratios averaged 5.75 times on large private
equity buyouts with loans of more than 500 million euros
($668.73 million) in the second quarter, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC data.
This is the highest total leverage ratio since 6.08 times in
the first quarter of 2008.
LIQUID INVESTORS
Highly-liquid loan investors have been trying to put cash to
work, amid a deal shortage. European high-yield bond investors
have also been looking at leveraged loans, along with US
investors and global funds, and are more comfortable with higher
leverage multiples on strong businesses.
Liquidity is also growing in Europe, as loan investors
received repayments from bond refinancings, Collateralised Loan
Obligation (CLO) funds putting cash to work before they are
unable to invest as well as a range of new funds and CLOs.
The number of leveraged buyouts from January to July was 35
percent down at 37 deals compared with 57 deals in the same
period last year.
"As a result of the supply and demand imbalance and a
massive appetite for new deals it has been a good opportunity
for sponsors to push up leverage multiples close to where they
were in 2007 or in some instances even beyond that," a leveraged
finance partner at a law firm said.
Total leverage multiples have risen sharply from 4.25 times
in the fourth quarter of 2012 as private equity firms have taken
advantage of excess demand to secure more aggressive terms.
"The bond market and US liquidity, coupled with a load of
leveraged loan repayments and a lack of new deals, mean that
investors are accepting more aggressive leverage multiples than
expected on European loans," the lawyer said.
Leverage multiples are also rising as a result of the
European market's adoption of US structures which allow
companies to reduce amortising debt and increase their cashflow.
LARGER LOANS
The market is making a clear distinction between larger
buyout financings of more than 500 million euros with aggressive
leverage multiples, and smaller European deals with e lower
leverage of around four times.
The smaller middle market deals rely more on bank lenders
while global and US funds are attracted to bigger, more liquid,
loans.
German metering firm Ista's buyout loan which had total
leverage of 7.25 times set the precedent for higher leverage in
May before the high-yield wobble.
The European leveraged loan market appears to have shrugged
off the recent bout of market volatility and the fourth quarter
is expected to see similarly aggressive leveraged multiples.
Beverage can maker Rexam's healthcare packaging business is
expected to have total leverage of around 7.25 times on its
buyout financing.
"Unless there is turn in the wider macroeconomic and
political market, rising leverage levels will be supported in
the fourth quarter," the senior leveraged finance banker said.
($1 = 0.7477 euros)
(Editing by Tessa Walsh)