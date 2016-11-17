LONDON Nov 17 A growing number of banks are
increasing their presence in Europe's leveraged loan market,
competing with institutional investors for term loan B paper in
a hunt for yield.
Banks flushed with cash are seeing leveraged loans as a
viable and attractive place to park money, with the number of
banks and size of commitments both growing exponentially over
the past year.
"It is fair to say that in 2015, typically bank
participation in leveraged loans was around 5%-10%. Now it is
around 25%," a senior banker said.
Banks are no longer put-off by a lack of covenants and are
happy to invest in covenant-lite term loans if it means taking
big yields on big tickets.
Banks are dedicating hundreds of millions to investing in
Europe's leveraged loans, while some investment banks have
invested up to 3bn in 2016. One banker said his institution had
seen a 10% year-on-year increase in term loan B investment over
the past three years.
"We use to invest from our funds but now we are putting the
balance sheet to work in a big way," a second senior banker
said.
Well-capitalised European banks have stepped up their
efforts in the space, which is also attracting Japanese, Indian
and Chinese banks.
Frequent buyers include AIB, Bank of China, CIC, DZ bank,
Erste Bank, Mediobanca, Mizuho, MUFG, Raiffeisen Bank and SMBC,
according to three banking sources.
"They are all coming to the party, which is good news. It is
quite surprising but encouraging. We want to create more supply
as there is a much wider audience," the first banker said.
SWEET SPOT
Double B credits have been a sweet spot for banks investing
in the leveraged loan market.
There has also typically been a preference for corporate
leveraged borrowers such as John Malone's Liberty Global
portfolio of assets, Patrick Drahi's Altice, Froneri -- the ice
cream and frozen food joint venture between Nestle and Britain's
R&R Ice Cream -- and global tea and coffee company Jacobs Douwe
Egberts.
The level of bank support for Froneri's 1.02bn leveraged
loan financing in September surprised arrangers, with around 30%
of the covenant-lite term loan going to banks. Their support
enabled Froneri to price lower, even with a number of CLO
investors falling away.
Banks are also getting more adventurous and are willing to
invest in sponsor-backed leveraged loans as well as loans with a
lower Single B rating. The move is altering the syndication
strategies on new deals, in order to capture the growing buyer
base.
A 2bn leveraged loan financing to back Advent
International's acquisition of French aerospace company Safran's
biometrics and security business Morpho launched to early bird
investors on November 15, mainly to enable banks interested in
the deal to have enough time to do the work before commitments
are due. It is due to launch for general syndication on November
28.
"The low Double B and high Single B loans are what a lot of
banks are now investing in," the second senior banker said.
The pattern of investing in term loan Bs is expected to
increase as banks consult on Basel 4, which looks relatively
favourably on leveraged loans compared to other asset classes
such as project finance, according to a third banker.
The move is aggravating the technical conditions dominating
Europe's leveraged loan market, where demand has far outweighed
supply. The loan market is now experiencing scalebacks not seen
previously, akin to the kind seen in the high-yield bond market.
"The loan fund managers are actually struggling. In Europe
there is a structural issue where there is not just enough
supply of assets and the more mouths that appear, the tougher it
gets for them," the first banker said.
"Scalebacks are fairly new in the loan world -- people would
normally expect to see 25% scaleback and now you could certainly
expect up to 40%. It is very significant and there is a lot of
competition for assets."
