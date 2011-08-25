LONDON, Aug 25 - A funding shortfall for European leveraged loans maturing in the next three years will likely prompt a spike in defaults as collateralised loan obligations (CLOs) reach the end of their reinvestment periods at the same time, Standard & Poor's said.

The potential demise of CLOs -- which invest primarily in loans made to speculative-grade companies and provided up to 63% of overall institutional loan funding in 2007 -- will eradicate a vital source of leveraged financing, especially as there is little sign of new vehicles being created, S&P said.

In its study of collateral portfolios of 205 European cash flow CLOs, S&P said an estimated EUR69bn of European CLOs by par value end their reinvestment periods between 2011-2015 at the same time as approximately EUR61bn of leveraged loans held within those vehicles are due to be refinanced.

"There is growing concern as to whether CLOs will be able to support the European leveraged loan market at a time when a significant number of maturing loans will require financing in the near future," S&P credit analysts said.

"The concern is a valid one ... In the next few years, leveraged loans underlying CLOs could face a funding shortfall as existing European CLOs start to end their reinvestment periods, causing their reinvestment rates to contract sharply."

DEFAULTS SEEN RISING

Reinvestment periods are not the only headache for CLOs. They also face other technical restraints, which can limit their capacity to provide leveraged loan refinancing.

Many CLOs are restricted from reinvesting following a downgrade in notes, while many subordinated CLO noteholders have the option to redeem their notes under certain conditions and potentially before the end of the CLO reinvestment period, S&P said.

The default rate for speculative-grade companies has fallen sharply to 3.8% at the end of December 2010 from 13.6% at the end of December 2009, S&P said.

But the rating agency has been advocating for some time that rate will rise from the first-quarter 2012 -- mainly due to the challenges of refinancing many of the 2006-2008 vintage leveraged buyouts -- to 5.5%-7.5% by the end of 2012.

"We would warn against complacency, as the credit quality of the bulk of our private credit estimates remains relatively weak," the rating agency said.

"Of the total credit estimate data set, 45.5% remained at 'B-' or below at the end of 2010, compared with 32.2% at the end of December 2009."

Over the course of 2015, around EUR23.3bn of leveraged loans held by CLOs will require refinancing, S&P said.

By the end of this year, 15% of CLOs will have reached the end of reinvestment -- or so-called amortisation periods -- with an additional 27.5% maturing throughout 2012, S&P said. By the end of 2013, existing CLOs still within their reinvestment cycle will have dropped by 72.6%. Almost all -- 98.6% -- of existing CLOs will have entered amortisation period by the end of 2014, S&P estimates.

That would leave the bulk of refinancing largely in the hands of the high-yield bond market as bank appetite for lending is expected to drop significantly as regulatory pressures mount.

So far, the high-yield bond market has played a significant role in derisking bank balance sheets and also provided CLO investors with fresh cash to invest.

At least 30% of European high-yield bond supply in the first half of 2011 -- or almost EUR9bn -- has been raised to refinance leveraged loans, S&P said. So far, the high-yield bond market has seen supply in excess of EUR30bn and until very recently was well on target to smash last year's record supply of EUR42bn.

But with approximately EUR250bn leveraged loans maturing from 2011-2017 -- which peak in 2014 and 2015 -- and high-yield companies also seeking to refinance bonds at the same time, that's a tall order for capital markets.

That is especially true if the European high-yield bond market, which has been more or less frozen for the past two months -- is prone to further shutdowns in the wake of Eurozone sovereign problems. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)