Nov 4 U.S. companies eager to pull the trigger on large leveraged acquisitions before the end of the year are looking beyond next Tuesday's presidential election in a bid to take advantage of investors' need for new deals after a glut of refinancings in recent months.

Communications company CenturyLink announced the acquisition of telecommunications provider Level 3 Communications last week; private equity firm Blackstone Group agreed to buy physician services organization TeamHealth in a leveraged buyout worth US$6.1bn; and chipmaker Broadcom reported a deal to purchase network gear maker Brocade for US$5.5bn.

"We are very eager to see real M&A out therereal new supply," said Lauren Basmadjian, portfolio manager at Octagon Credit Investors. "It's been so frustrating living through all the refinancing and even more so with the repricing."

At least some of the deals, as well as other recently announced transactions such as Chinese conglomerate HNA Group subsidiary Avolon Holdings' US$10bn acquisition of CIT Group's aircraft leasing unit, could launch before the end of the year as banks would prefer not to hold risk over year-end after a volatile year.

"Most issuers and underwriters would prefer to derisk before January if the calendar works for distribution," said Brendan Dillon, global co-head of leveraged finance and capital markets at UBS.

New acquisitions mark a shift in market conditions. Large leveraged M&A loans have been patchy this year and totaled US$62.7bn in the third quarter, down 47% from US$118.7bn during the same quarter in 2015. Refinancing deals totaled US$91.7bn during the same quarter, up 14.5% from 2015 when refinancing volume totaled US$80.1bn.

Overall, leveraged M&A loans were down 20% for the first three months of 2016 compared to the first three months of 2015 at just US$202.7bn.

Refinancing volume was even higher in the second quarter at US$122.2bn. Strong investor demand set the scene for a refinancing and repricing round beginning in the second quarter after the market started to rebound from volatility that peaked in February.

Issuance by Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) funds has recovered and retail appetite from loan funds is increasing after 13 consecutive weeks of inflows. These strong technical factors are creating a borrower's market as the prospect of an imminent rise in US interest rates boosts interest in the asset class.

"Loans right now are white hot because interest rates are finally going up rather than just speculating rates will go up," Dillon said.

Big deals, in particular, are generating a lot of interest among investors, especially the largest credit investors. Large loan investors prefer to spend time looking at large deals with big allocations, rather than putting the same amount of money to work on a higher number of smaller deals. BIG DEALS

Investors will have plenty of choice in the near term with US$10.2bn of loans backing CenturyLink's acquisition of Level 3. Broadcom is also planning to use debt to finance its purchase of Brocade, but the company could see a ratings upgrade that will allow it to access the investment grade market, sources said. Broadcom priced a US$9.75bn term loan in November 2015 when Avago Technologies purchased it for US$37bn.

Investors are already looking at an acquisition financing totaling US$3.37bn term loan and a US$500m asset sale facility backing sporting goods retailer Bass Pro Shops' acquisition of hunting and fishing store Cabela's Inc. The leveraged corporate deal, like CentruyLink and Broadcom, may appeal to a wider group of investors than a traditional leveraged buyout.

"It's always nice to see the corporate to corporate transactions. I often think those are some of the best deals out there with some of the synergies and cost savings," Basmadjian said.

This level of interest for deals gave Bass Pro Shops the confidence to launch its loan less than a month after the acquisition was announced on October 3. Other issuers are expected to adopt a similar strategy and go to market quickly to ensure that the deals are syndicated before the end of the year. (Reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg; Editing By Tessa Walsh and Michelle Sierra)