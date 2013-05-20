(This story first appeared on May 17 in the IFR Magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Christopher Whittall

LONDON, May 20 (IFR) - Credit investors are returning to the kind of leveraged trading strategies not seen since the heyday of the structured credit bubble, as central bank financial repression is fostering an increasingly desperate reach for yield.

Trading in credit index tranches is working up a head of steam, dealers say, as credit funds faced with a dwindling range of options to boost returns have resorted to selling first-loss protection on benchmark credit default swap indices in Europe and in the US.

"There has been a collective effort to revive the on-the-run index tranche market, which is promising because the cost of capital is much less punitive for dealers. Buying equity or low mezzanine tranches offers higher returns and leverage, which investors look for in a tight spread environment," said Benjamin Jacquard, global head of credit trading at BNP Paribas.

Tranched structures flourished in the run-up to the 2008 crisis, as low yields and depressed volatility diminished the returns to be had by more conventional methods of going long credit.

Selling protection against the first or second wave of defaults in a portfolio of credits gave investors access to leveraged, higher-yielding investments.

Dealers piled into this correlation business, selling bespoke structures such as synthetic collateralised debt obligations to clients ranging from insurance companies to bank treasuries. This in turn, fuelled activity in the more standardised index tranche market, which was used to hedge these vast structured credit books.

The tranched version of the iTraxx Main Series 9 index, which was launched in the first half of 2008, still has a whopping USD78bn net notional outstanding according to the DTCC - far more than any other credit default swap index in existence.

FAMILIAR BACKDROP

Today, credit yields compressing on the back of unprecedented central bank liquidity have presented credit funds with a similar investment backdrop.

This has led to an uptick in more structured business with collateralised loan obligations making a comeback, while some flows have begun making their way into the tranche market once again.

The tranched version of the iTraxx Series 19 that began trading in March now has USD660m outstanding after launching in March - the most promising sign yet of a revival in index tranche trading.

"The Series 9 index tranches have been actively traded since 2008 because they mapped well to legacy structured credit portfolios. The problem has been attracting interest in a new index,"said Phani Naraparaju, credit strategist at Morgan Stanley.

"We've seen a lot of demand for first-loss risk which has driven activity in the latest series. Investors like it because it is a new, clean portfolio, and has a lot of structural leverage to low defaults for the next five years."

THIS TIME IT'S DIFFERENT?

Any rise in structured credit activity is likely to ring alarm bells among the regulatory community.

When the financial crisis struck in 2008, it soon became apparent that correlation had been woefully mis-priced in many instances. The leverage inherent in these products amplified losses, which ran into the multi-billions of dollars across the Street, while liquidity in secondary markets swiftly evaporated.

More recently, even the more standardised index tranches have attracted headlines for the wrong reasons when the Series 9 index was reported to be part of a bungled trading strategy by JP Morgan's chief investment office last year, which resulted in US$6bn of losses at the bank.

Regulators have focused on penalising the bespoke part of the tranche market by lumping such exposures with eye-watering capital charges under Basel III, causing many banks to sell their correlation books (see "Banks to sell complex CDS books") and shutter tranche trading desks altogether.

Dealer say the capital consumptions should be enough to deter this kind of business from ramping up again, although some banks are said to be dipping their toes in the water once more with reports of sporadic deals getting printed.

When questioned whether it was wise to dabble in structured credit in light of past excesses, dealers provided stern defences of the renewed interest in index tranches.

Matt King, head of credit strategy at Citigroup, said CDS volumes overall were demonstrably down, while there are constraints on leverage in Europe. "It's not anything like 2007, even if structured credit is still a dirty word to many people," he said.

Jacquard agrees: "Pre-crisis, financial institutions looked at the tranche market as a way of getting a high spread with a high rating and underestimated the fact that AA tranches were a very different risk than AA corporate bonds, ignoring the fact the tranches are leveraged and therefore potentially volatile."

"Today, no one is buying based on ratings. We're talking about credit experts that understand leverage and are using this as one tool among many to take credit exposure," he said.

Standardised index tranches do not attract anywhere nearly the kind of punitive capital treatment of the more bespoke structures and a handful of the larger credit shops continue to trade them.

Activity has focused on the riskier end of the capital structure, which could be a barrier to the market truly taking off as few investors show interest in the lower-yielding senior tranches. For the time being, though, volumes are trending upwards.

"Tranche trading should grow steadily in popularity, albeit driven more by index tranches than by bespokes. We've said for a while that structured credit looks like a great thing to buy, but it's still only a limited number of people who are doing it," said King. (Reporting by Christopher Whittall; editing by John Mastrini)