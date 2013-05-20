(This story first appeared on May 17 in the IFR Magazine, a
Thomson Reuters publication)
By Christopher Whittall
LONDON, May 20 (IFR) - Credit investors are returning to the
kind of leveraged trading strategies not seen since the heyday
of the structured credit bubble, as central bank financial
repression is fostering an increasingly desperate reach for
yield.
Trading in credit index tranches is working up a head of
steam, dealers say, as credit funds faced with a dwindling range
of options to boost returns have resorted to selling first-loss
protection on benchmark credit default swap indices in Europe
and in the US.
"There has been a collective effort to revive the on-the-run
index tranche market, which is promising because the cost of
capital is much less punitive for dealers. Buying equity or low
mezzanine tranches offers higher returns and leverage, which
investors look for in a tight spread environment," said Benjamin
Jacquard, global head of credit trading at BNP Paribas.
Tranched structures flourished in the run-up to the 2008
crisis, as low yields and depressed volatility diminished the
returns to be had by more conventional methods of going long
credit.
Selling protection against the first or second wave of
defaults in a portfolio of credits gave investors access to
leveraged, higher-yielding investments.
Dealers piled into this correlation business, selling
bespoke structures such as synthetic collateralised debt
obligations to clients ranging from insurance companies to bank
treasuries. This in turn, fuelled activity in the more
standardised index tranche market, which was used to hedge these
vast structured credit books.
The tranched version of the iTraxx Main Series 9 index,
which was launched in the first half of 2008, still has a
whopping USD78bn net notional outstanding according to the DTCC
- far more than any other credit default swap index in
existence.
FAMILIAR BACKDROP
Today, credit yields compressing on the back of
unprecedented central bank liquidity have presented credit funds
with a similar investment backdrop.
This has led to an uptick in more structured business with
collateralised loan obligations making a comeback, while some
flows have begun making their way into the tranche market once
again.
The tranched version of the iTraxx Series 19 that began
trading in March now has USD660m outstanding after launching in
March - the most promising sign yet of a revival in index
tranche trading.
"The Series 9 index tranches have been actively traded since
2008 because they mapped well to legacy structured credit
portfolios. The problem has been attracting interest in a new
index,"said Phani Naraparaju, credit strategist at Morgan
Stanley.
"We've seen a lot of demand for first-loss risk which has
driven activity in the latest series. Investors like it because
it is a new, clean portfolio, and has a lot of structural
leverage to low defaults for the next five years."
THIS TIME IT'S DIFFERENT?
Any rise in structured credit activity is likely to ring
alarm bells among the regulatory community.
When the financial crisis struck in 2008, it soon became
apparent that correlation had been woefully mis-priced in many
instances. The leverage inherent in these products amplified
losses, which ran into the multi-billions of dollars across the
Street, while liquidity in secondary markets swiftly evaporated.
More recently, even the more standardised index tranches
have attracted headlines for the wrong reasons when the Series 9
index was reported to be part of a bungled trading strategy by
JP Morgan's chief investment office last year, which resulted in
US$6bn of losses at the bank.
Regulators have focused on penalising the bespoke part of
the tranche market by lumping such exposures with eye-watering
capital charges under Basel III, causing many banks to sell
their correlation books (see "Banks to sell complex CDS books")
and shutter tranche trading desks altogether.
Dealer say the capital consumptions should be enough to
deter this kind of business from ramping up again, although some
banks are said to be dipping their toes in the water once more
with reports of sporadic deals getting printed.
When questioned whether it was wise to dabble in structured
credit in light of past excesses, dealers provided stern
defences of the renewed interest in index tranches.
Matt King, head of credit strategy at Citigroup, said CDS
volumes overall were demonstrably down, while there are
constraints on leverage in Europe. "It's not anything like 2007,
even if structured credit is still a dirty word to many people,"
he said.
Jacquard agrees: "Pre-crisis, financial institutions looked
at the tranche market as a way of getting a high spread with a
high rating and underestimated the fact that AA tranches were a
very different risk than AA corporate bonds, ignoring the fact
the tranches are leveraged and therefore potentially volatile."
"Today, no one is buying based on ratings. We're talking
about credit experts that understand leverage and are using this
as one tool among many to take credit exposure," he said.
Standardised index tranches do not attract anywhere nearly
the kind of punitive capital treatment of the more bespoke
structures and a handful of the larger credit shops continue to
trade them.
Activity has focused on the riskier end of the capital
structure, which could be a barrier to the market truly taking
off as few investors show interest in the lower-yielding senior
tranches. For the time being, though, volumes are trending
upwards.
"Tranche trading should grow steadily in popularity, albeit
driven more by index tranches than by bespokes. We've said for a
while that structured credit looks like a great thing to buy,
but it's still only a limited number of people who are doing
it," said King.
(Reporting by Christopher Whittall; editing by John Mastrini)