* Smaller LBOs expected to be main victim of regulatory
scrutiny
* Some banks pulling back as decisions go up to boards
* Bond market could see more business if FRNs used instead
* Private equity houses could help fill the gap
By Natalie Harrison
NEW YORK, Dec 20 (IFR) - Stricter US guidelines on leveraged
lending are starting to have a bigger impact on banks' appetite
for underwriting leveraged buyouts, particularly smaller deals
that do not generate big enough fees to justify falling foul of
regulators.
US regulators are ramping up pressure on banks to curb
high-risk lending that triggered the financial crisis, including
leveraged loans that finance acquisitions and dividend payments.
A Federal Reserve advisory sent to US banks in March was
followed up with individual letters to European banks by the
Office of the Comptroller, asking them to explain their risk
management policies.
"There is a huge amount of talk about this in the market.
Because the Fed can't raise interest rates, which is one way to
slow down systemic risk, they are looking at other ways to do
that and have decided on leveraged lending," said one market
source.
Three main parameters - including leverage and the ability
to pay down loans - will be used by the regulators to determine
whether any debt is classified as a "criticized loan".
But banks are grappling with what exactly passes or fails
the test. With so much open to interpretation, some are already
pulling back from lending.
"Every bank wants to be on the sponsors' lists. But we are
thinking about how this will impact us," said one debt capital
markets banker.
"We don't want to be the bank underwriting the most
leveraged deals, but we don't want to be at the bottom of the
table doing none of this business either."
One bank that had offered a debt commitment for one
potential leveraged buyout that is not yet public actually
dropped out last month after reviewing the loans and concluding
they would be deemed too aggressive, the source said.
"Decisions are going all the way up to the board."
WHAT'S IN THE REAR VIEW MIRROR?
It is not known if a loan will be deemed "criticized" if it
fails one, two or all of the guidelines, nor is it clear what
amount of loans a bank can have on its balance sheet.
Loans may be criticized for repayment risk if a company
fails to show the ability to amortize all senior debt or half of
total debt from free cash flow within five to seven years.
Top on the hit list of regulatory concerns are: excessive
leverage, inability to amortize debt over a reasonable period
and a lack of meaningful financial covenants.
"We all want to know what the regulators will think is more
important when they look back in the rear view mirror," said
another debt capital markets banker.
"Some banks think that it will be leverage multiples, and
others the pay-down concept."
One of the most worrying factors for banks is that they will
also be penalized if they distribute deals - even if there are
buyside accounts that want to buy the debt.
Overall, the guidelines present another obstacle for
boosting LBO volumes, as banks focus more on big deals that
generate more fees and skew away from middle market ones.
FRNS: A MORE OBVIOUS CHOICE
Although there have been very few buyouts this year that
would have fallen foul of the guidelines (at least in the bond
market), it will be tough to bring deals with more leverage than
six times earnings multiples going forward.
More aggressive structures that include second lien loans
that are tougher to pay down will also likely be harder to
justify under this close scrutiny, said one of the sources.
But one silver lining could be that the high-yield bond
market, like bridge loans, is not included in these guidelines.
"If an all-bond capital structure works for a buyout, then
people may decide to go down that route," said the first source.
The second DCM banker said floating rate notes, often
compared to covenant-lite loans but not a big component of
high-yield bond supply up to now, may start to rise in
popularity.
"There's so much demand for FRNs out there, but it's been
hard to convince issuers to do them. This may well facilitate
secured FRN bond issuance."
WINNERS AND LOSERS
Private equity firms know that some banks will turn their
business away and inevitably will broaden the number of lenders
that they speak to.
There is also a chance that some of the bigger private
equity houses, including Apollo, Ares, Blackstone and KKR - as
competitors to the banks - could benefit from the changing
dynamics if they increase direct lending to middle-market
companies through their specialty finance arms.
The same goes for big asset managers like BlackRock, some
said.
"That will be on the margin though. They talk to 10 accounts
on a regular basis, whereas the banks talk to more like 180
accounts, and they will probably still need banks for the
revolvers," said the second DCM banker.
"These guidelines put a real cap on the size of deals that
can get done."
In the longer term, less debt could actually help propel
leveraged buyouts if it brings buyers' and sellers' price
expectations closer together - something that has hindered deals
in the last couple of years.
"Over time, and it will probably be a fair amount of time,
this could compress values," the second banker said. "Less debt
means less leverage, so prices will have to come down."