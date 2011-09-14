* Asset class is too small to impact markets-Morningstar

* SEC said to be probing effects on August stock trading

* Only half of leveraged and inverse ETFs are in equity

By Jessica Toonkel

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) The Securities and Exchange Commission's reported probe into leveraged exchange-traded funds as a catalyst in last month's violent market swings is unwarranted, several ETF analysts said.

The funds, to be sure, are designed to amplify short-term returns by using debt and derivatives and are more suitable for professional traders than for long-term retail investors, they say.

The SEC, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and state securities regulators have issued alerts over the past two years about the dangers of these products for unsophisticated investors. As a result, many broker-dealers temporarily stopped selling the funds or added controls to ensure that advisers inform clients of the risks.

The controversy surrounding higher-risk ETFs moved back into the spotlight last week when the Wall Street Journal said the SEC was investigating whether they contributed to the recent market volatility.

Kevin Callahan, a spokesman for the SEC, declined to comment.

Brokers said that they have been careful to manage customers' exposure to the volatile trading instruments.

Bank of America's (BAC.N) Merrill Lynch sells the leveraged ETFs only if an investor specifically asks to buy them, said Selena Morris, a spokeswoman. The firm includes disclosures in its trade confirmations to make sure clients know the funds are meant to be held for a short period of time only, she wrote in an e-mail to Reuters.

That has become a standard approach among the major broker-dealers.

"Some firms have an explicit ban on the sale of these ETFs, while others have done more implicit things, like requiring investors to fill out three forms in triplicate to buy a leveraged ETF," said Scott Burns, an ETF analyst at Morningstar Inc.

MORNINGSTAR DEMURS

While many experts would agree there is risk to users, there is not much consensus that leveraged ETFs are the cause of big market moves. A Morningstar analysis of ETFs indicates how difficult it is to give them the blame.

Only $44.5 billion of the $1 trillion invested in ETFs is in leveraged and inverse funds, according to Morningstar data compiled through Sept.6. About half of that, moreover, resides in fixed income, commodities and other alternative funds that don't impact stocks.

Leveraged and inverse ETFs made up 5 percent of all ETF trading volume for the 10 trading days ending Aug. 11, but much of that involved fixed-income funds.

"The largest leveraged ETF is the ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ (TBT.P), which is double short the Treasury," Burns said. "That doesn't contribute to equity volatility."

Leveraged and inverse ETFs also take long and short positions that typically offset each other, according to Jonathan Steinberg, chief executive of WisdomTree Inc. (WETF.O). WisdomTree manages $13 billion of ETF assets, none of which are in leveraged or inverse funds.

"People are looking for a scapegoat for the volatility," said Steinberg at a Barclays-sponsored conference in New York on Monday.

BLACKROCK'S RETORT

Laurence Fink, chief executive of BlackRock Inc. (BLK.N), told attendees at the same conference, however, that leveraged ETFs are "toxic."

BlackRock, whose iShares unit is the largest ETF firm in the world, would never offer the riskier funds, he said.

Fink's pronouncement reflects worries that publicity about the power of the risky ETFs to disturb markets could infect all exchange-traded funds rather than real concern about their danger to investors, said David Nadig, director of research at IndexUniverse.com, a research firm.

"From a marketing perspective leveraged and inverse ETFs are a problem for a firm like BlackRock," Nadig said. "They see it as complicating the message that all ETFs are awesome, which is a message they would like everyone to get."

The Securities and Exchange Commission receives about 10 complaints a month from investors about leveraged and inverse ETFs, said Lori Schock, director of the office of investor education and advocacy at the agency. "People who bought these don't understand what they bought," she said. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; editing by Jennifer Merritt and Richard Satran)