Nov 7 U.S. federal agencies said on Friday that
leveraged loans accounted for the same proportion of loans in
their 2014 review that they examined last year, but warned banks
they would carry out more reviews as risky loans kept rising in
absolute terms.
Leveraged loans accounted for $254.7 billion, or 74.7
percent of criticized assets in 2014, compared to $227 billion
or 75 percent of criticized assets in 2013, the Federal Reserve,
the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency said in a statement.
Officials however cautioned that the methodologies used in
the two reviews were not identical and advised against making
apples-to-apples year-on-year comparisons.
Making junk-rated loans to companies, often owned by private
equity firms, is a lucrative, high-margin business for major
Wall Street banks. The regulators however are worried that
underwriting guidance that they issued last year is not being
heeded.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)