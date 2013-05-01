JERUSALEM May 1 The U.S-Israeli consortium
developing the Leviathan natural gas field off Israel's
Mediterranean coast raised on Wednesday the field's estimated
reserves to 18.9 trillion cubic feet (tcf).
Leviathan was the world's largest offshore gas discovery of
the decade when Texas-based Noble Energy and its Israeli
partners found the deposit about 80 miles (130 km) west of the
Israeli port of Haifa in 2010.
The group initially said the field held about 16 tcf, but
has since lifted its estimate incrementally. Ratio Oil
Exploration, which has a 15 percent stake in the
field, presented a new evaluation made by Texas-based
consultants Netherland, Sewell & Associates that listed a best
estimate of 18.9 tcf.
Noble has a 39.66 percent share and the Delek Group
holds 45.34 percent through two subsidiaries.
The Leviathan partners announced in December they will sell
a 30 percent stake to Australia's Woodside Petroleum
for $1.25 billion. The deal has not been finalised.