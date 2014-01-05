JERUSALEM Jan 5 The partners in Israel's
Leviathan natural gas field said on Sunday they signed a 20-year
deal to sell $1.2 billion worth of gas to the Palestine Power
Generation Company (PPGC).
It was the first agreement for the Leviathan prospect.
In all, the Leviathan group will sell up to 4.75 billion
cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas once Leviathan starts
production in 2016 or 2017, said the Delek Group, a
key partner in the site.
Leviathan has estimated reserves of 537 bcm and is the
largest offshore gas discovery of the past decade.
Texas-based Noble Energy owns 39.66 percent of
Leviathan. Delek Drilling and Avner Oil Exploration
- units of conglomerate Delek Group - hold 22.67
percent each and Ratio Oil Exploration owns 15
percent.
PPGC aims to build a $300 million power plant in Jenin in
the Palestinian-controlled West Bank to be operated by the gas
from Leviathan.
"Economic cooperation such as the agreement signed today
will lead to prosperity and growth and will contribute to the
fostering of mutual respect and trust between Israelis and
Palestinians and lay the foundations for peace," said Yitzhak
Tshuva, controlling shareholder of the Delek Group.
Lawson Freeman, vice president of Noble's Eastern
Mediterranean operations, said the group hopes to soon sign more
agreements from Leviathan for both the Israeli market and for
export. "We continue to work toward developing the Leviathan
field as soon as possible," he said in a statement.